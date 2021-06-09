Heavy rains lash Mumbai as monsoon advance, waterlogging in several areas; high tide expected today

With the Southwest Monsoons advancing towards the Maharashtra coast, Maximum City Mumbai witnessed heavy rains last night after pre-monsoon showers on Tuesday morning. “Monsoon has arrived in Mumbai today, normal arrival date is 10th June every year so it has arrived prior to the average arrival date,” Dr. Jayanta Sarkar, Deputy Director General (DDG), IMD Mumbai said.

According to the Met department's predictions, heavy rains are expected in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Konkan areas from June 9 to June 12. The Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) held an urgent meeting on monsoon preparedness as various parts of Mumbai and its suburbs witnessed water-logging due to pre-monsoon rains, on Tuesday.

A high tide of 4.22 meters is likely to hit the coast at 11:50 am today (June 9). Since Mumbai is located at the coastal edge facing the Arabia sea, the high tide timings are keenly observed. Fishermen have been advised not to venture near the sea from June 9-June 12.

Mumbai received showers ranging between 20 mm to 40 mm in Colaba, Mahalaxmi, and parts of the Dadar area, while some weather stations in north Mumbai including Chincholi, Borivali, and Dahisar received around 60 mm of rainfall in the first half of Tuesday.

Last month during Cyclone Tauktae, severe waterlogging was reported from Mumbai. Local train services were also hit. Every year, during the monsoons, Mumbai witnesses waterlogging issues. This year, we can only wait to see how prepared the BMC is to tackle this issue.