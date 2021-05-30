Monsoon likely to be delayed by two days, to make onset over Kerala by June 3: IMD

The arrival of the southwest monsoon over Kerala is likely to be delayed by two days and it is now expected to make an onset over the state by June 3, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

In a tweet, the weather department on Sunday said, "The northern limit of Southwest Monsoon continues to pass through 5°N/72°E, 6°N/75°E, 8°N/80°E, 12°N/85°E, 14°N/90°E and 17°N/94°E. Due to strengthening of lower level southwesterly winds, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls very likely over Northeastern states during next 5 days".

These winds are likely to bring isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe during the next 5 days and for coastal Karnataka on June 1 and June 3, while the South interior Karnataka is likely to experience heavy rainfall on June 2 and June 3.

It further informed about cyclonic circulation over the East-central Arabian Sea off Karnataka coast at 3.1 km above mean sea level, which is likely to meander over the region during the next 5 days.

Southwesterly winds are also likely to strengthen during the next 2-3 days.

"Under the influence of these and other favourable meteorological conditions; scattered to fairly widespread rain/thunderstorm likely over Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe and isolated to scattered rain/thunderstorm over remaining parts of south Peninsular India during next 4-5 days", the IMD tweeted.

The normal onset date for the monsoon over Kerala is June 1. This marks the start of the four-month rainfall season for the country.

The Western Himalayan region and the adjoining plains of Northwestern India are also likely to experience isolated to scattered rainfall/thunderstorm activity during the next 5 days.

No significant change in the maximum temperatures for the next 5 days was also predicted.

"Lower level moisture incursion from the north Arabian Sea to the plains of Northwest India taking place and is very likely to continue during next 3-4 days. Under its influence; no significant change in maximum temperatures very likely during the next 5 days. Also, isolated to scattered rainfall/thunderstorm activity likely over Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains of northwest India during next 4-5 days".

Monsoon is expected to be normal this year, the IMD has said in its forecast.

(With agency inputs)