Mumbai rains: 4 killed, 11 injured as building collapses in Govandi area amid heavy rainfall

Amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its adjoining areas, a building collapsed in the Govandi area of the financial capital on Friday killing four people and injuring 11 others. All four of them who died in the incident belonged to the same family.

According to reports, ground plus one storey residential structure collapsed at Shivaji Nagar in Govandi on Friday morning at 4.58 am. According to civic officials, the injured were sent to BMC's Rajawadi hospital and Sion hospital for treatment.

Teams of Mumbai Fire Brigade and other rescuers rushed to the spot and retrieved at least four bodies from the rubble and saved the rest, even as intermittent rains hampered relief efforts.

Also read Train services affected as heavy rains batter Mumbai, high tide hits Marine Drive

The dead have been identified as Mukar Z Shaikh, 80, and three women - Shamshad Shaikh, 45, Neha Parvez Shaikh, 35, and Farhin Shaikh, 22.

#UPDATE | Death toll rises to four in the incident where a building collapsed in Govandi area of Mumbai. All of them are members of the same family. A total of 11 people injured. — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021

Life has been thrown out of gear in the city as it continues to receive heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy rainfall would continue for the next 48 hours in Mumbai.

Earlier today, at least five people died in the landslides that occurred in Maharashtra's Raigad district. Several regions of Maharashtra, including Ratnagiri, Satara, Kolhapur have been ravaged by incessant rainfall.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held an emergency meeting to take stock of the flood situation in the Ratnagiri and Raigad districts. Besides, PM Narendra Modi also assured all possible help from the Centre to deal with the situation.

Due to incessant heavy downpour, as many as 30 people were killed in two different incidents of wall collapse after a landslide in Mumbai on Sunday.