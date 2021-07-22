Train services affected as heavy rains batter Mumbai, high tide hits Marine Drive

Mumbai has been witnessing incessant rainfalls for four consecutive days now and there seems no reprieve from it on Thursday as well. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the financial capital and its suburbs may witness moderate to heavy rainfall and thundershowers with the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Meanwhile, high tide hits Marine Drive amid rainfall.

Showers are likely to continue to lash Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai for today. The Weather department has predicted occasional gusty winds with the speed of around 40-50 kmph to 60 kmph in a few areas.

Three intercity trains between Mumbai and Pune in addition to around eight long-distance trains passing through the Pune station have been cancelled on Thursday following heavy rains which have caused landslides and heavy waterlogging on tracks along the South East (Karjat-Lonavala) and North East (Kalyan-Igatpuri) ghat sections, the rail authorities have said.

Heavy rains pounded Maharashtra's Thane and Palghar districts adjoining Mumbai during the night and on Thursday morning, which caused inundation and boulder crashes at various places, disrupted train services, and marooned some villages, officials said.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were roped in to rescue hundreds of stranded people. Rail tracks at Umbermali station near Kasara were 'submerged up to the platform level' and there were boulder crashes in the Ghat section.

Houses partially submerged in water in Bhiwandi following heavy rainfall in the area.