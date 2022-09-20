MP Muslim men claim jailer forced to cut beards, Owaisi slams jail administration

Asaduddin Owaisi (File)

Five Muslim men, arrested on September 13 for violating Section 151 of IPC in Madhya Pradesh, have alleged their beards were shaved by the jail authorities. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the alleged treatment meted out to the people, calling it custodial torture".

Owaisi said the act was a violation of Article 25 of the constitution, reported the Quint.

A man named Kaleem Khan said the jailer had asked him if he was from Pakistan.

The jailer NS Rana denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, two men have asked the Rajgarh administration to take appropriate action against the jailor.

They were arrested for gathering despite being lawfully commanded to disperse. They were released the next day but alleged they were harassed by police officials.

The jailor said it was the rule according to the jail manual to trim beards. He told The New Indian Express, "Nobody is forced. I am sure the beard of the complainants was cut in accordance with the jail manual. I am not aware of anything being forced illegally in the jail," he said