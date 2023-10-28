Headlines

MP Polls: Viral video shows BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya as Ravan, Congress' Sanjay Shukla as Lord Ram, complaint filed

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: This time BJP has fielded Kailash Vijayvargiya from the Indore-1 seat which Congress' sitting MLA Sanjay Shukla won in 2018

ANI

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 03:01 PM IST

Indore police have registered a complaint in connection with a viral video that shows Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya as Ravan and Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla as Lord Ram.

Amid the political heat in the poll-bound state, the video which has gone viral shows Congress MLA from Indore-1 Constituency Sanjay Shukla with an arrow in his hand, portrayed as Lord Ram while Kailash Vijayvargiya is shown as Ravan.

Rajeshh Dandotiya, Additional DCP, Crime branch told ANI, "BJP's lawyer has filed a complaint in which it was told that a video of Kailash Vijayvargiya, portrayed as Ravan and Sanjay Shukla as Lord Ram has gone viral. The lawyer said that it has hurt the feeling of the party. The video is currently being investigated and then action will be taken.

Notably, Indore has 9 Assembly seats and is considered a very important part of Madhya Pradesh elections. In the 2018 assembly elections, BJP won 6 seats out of 9 whereas Congress won 3.

Congress' Sanjay Shukla won from Indore-1 seat, defeating the then-BJP candidate. This time BJP has fielded Kailash Vijayvargiya from the seat. 

In the latest list of candidates, the party dropped sitting Indore-3 MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, son of the party stalwart Kailash Vijayvargiya.

The BJP has fielded Rakesh Golu Shukla from the Indore-3 constituency in place of Akash Vijayvargiya. Shukla is the cousin of Sanjay Shukla, the Congress legislator from Indore-1.

Madhya Pradesh will undergo assembly polls on November 17 and the counting will take place on December 3. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

