Moradabad Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 UP: SP's ST Hasan wins by 97,878 votes

Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency

BJP’s Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar who won the seat for the first time in 2014 by defeating SP's ST Hasan was again pitted against Hasan, a doctor by profession, and Congress' Imran Pratapgarhi, a poet. The constituency went to polls in the third phase of Lok Sabha election on April 23.

Election Results 2019

Dr ST HASAN (SP) - 649416 (50.65%), KUNWAR SARVESH KUMAR (BJP) - 551538 (43.01%), IMRAN PRATAPGARHI (Congress) - 59198 (4.62%)

Constituency profile

Kumar won the seat for the first time in 2014 by defeating SP's ST Hasan with a margin of over 87,000 votes. Kumar had been a Member of Legislative Assembly five times from Thakurdwara before he was elected MP from Moradabad in 2014. His son is now an MLA from Barhapur, one of the five assembly segments in the parliamentary constituency.

Other than Muslims, Jatavs, who have traditionally supported the BSP, constitute 9 per cent of the total voters.

In 17 elections since 1952, Muslim candidates have won the seat 11 times, fighting on tickets from every major political party except the BJP. The Bharatiya Jana Sangh had won the seat twice and the BJP had its first victory in 2014, when a division of Muslim votes between Hasan and Haji Mohammad Yaqoob helped Kumar win the seat.

He had managed 4.85 lakh votes against Hasan (3.97 lakh) and Yaqoob (1.60 lakh). If SP and BSP's votes for 2014 were to be combined, they would have defeated the BJP by a margin of over 75,000 votes.

In 2009, cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin fought as a Congress candidate and managed over three lakh votes, ending a 25-year drought for the party in this constituency. Shafiqur Rahman Barq of the Samajwadi Party had won the seat in 2004. Before that, he had won from here in 1996 and 1998 Lok Sabha elections.

The Parliamentary constituency comprises five legislative assembly segments - Barhapur (Bijnor district), Kanth, Moradabad Nagar, Moradabad Rural and Thakurdwara in Moradabad district.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: State Profile

In the last parliamentary elections in 2014, the BJP had won 71 seats in the state, securing 42.63 per cent of the votes. BJP ally Apna Dal bagged two more. The Samajwadi Party had won five seats with a vote share of 22.35 per cent. The BSP did not win any seat but secured 19.77 per cent votes. The Congress registered wins on two UP seats in 2014, bagging 7.53 per cent of the votes.

UP is facing a triangular battle between the BJP, the Congress and BSP-SP-RLD alliance. Under the alliance's seat-sharing formula, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting on 38 Lok Sabha seats of the total 80 seats, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party on 37 seats and the Chaudhary Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on three seats. The alliance has left two for Congress' Sonia Gandhi (Rae Bareli) and Rahul Gandhi (Amethi).