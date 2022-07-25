Monkeypox in India: Mandatory for all health facilities in Delhi to notify suspect cases

File Photo

After Delhi reported its first case of monkeypox on Sunday, the Directorate General of Health Services on Monday issued a notification on preparedness against the disease. India has so far reported 4 cases of the disease which was recently declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organisation.

DGHS reiterated that it is mandatory for all health facilities to notify any suspect case of monkeypox to the concerned District Surveillance Unit. Furthermore, such cases must be referred and isolated at the reserved ward of Lok Nayak Hospital in coordination with District Surveillance Officers.

(With inputs from ANI)