Modi govt earned money equal to budget of two Chandrayaan-3 missions by selling scrap, the amount is...

Since October 2021, the government has made around Rs 1,163 crore from the sale of scrap, including an incredible Rs 557 crore from a one-month campaign in October of this year.

A government report states that since October 2021, an astounding 96 lakh physical files have been eliminated from central government offices, freeing up over 355 lakh square feet of space overall. As a result, workplace hallways have been cleaned, and vacant space has been used for recreation centres and other beneficial uses.

About Rs 600 crore was spent on India's successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission. According to this assessment, the government of Narendra Modi could have easily funded two of these missions by selling trash, including cars, condemned office equipment, and files.

MoS Space, Jitendra Singh was quoted as saying earlier this year, "The Russian moon mission, which was unsuccessful, cost Rs 16,000 crore, and our (Chandrayaan-3) mission cost just around Rs 600 crore. Hollywood films based on moon and space missions cost over Rs 600 crore."

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the forefront, the government's cleanliness campaign has been massive and significant, as seen by the Rs 1,163 crore revenue figure from the sale of scrap. The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances has spearheaded this initiative.

The Ministry of Railways alone brought in about Rs 225 crore of the Rs 556 crore the government made from the sale of scrap this year. The Ministry of Defence, at Rs 168 crore, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, at Rs 56 crore, and the Ministry of Coal, at Rs 34 crore, were the other top earners.

According to reports, of the 164 lakh square feet of total space released this year, the largest amounts were released in the Ministry of Coal (66 lakh square feet), the Ministry of Heavy Industry (21 lakh square feet), and the Ministry of Defence (19 lakh square feet).