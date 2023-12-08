Headlines

India

ZPM leader Lalduhoma to be sworn in as Mizoram Chief Minister today

With a 40-member assembly, Mizoram can have 12 ministers, including the chief minister.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 05:53 AM IST

Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma will be sworn in as the new chief minister of Mizoram on Friday. Several other ZPM leaders will also take oath as ministers on the same day, officials said. Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Lalduhoma and other ministers.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Raj Bhavan complex if the weather is clear in Aizawl. In case it is not so, the programme will be shifted to the annexe building of the assembly, officials said.
The state capital witnessed heavy rain on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the ZPM Legislature Party elected Lalduhoma as its leader and K Sapdanga as the deputy leader. ZPM media cell general secretary Eddy Zosangliana said that the Val Upa Council, an advisory body of the party, met Lalduhoma on Wednesday to decide the formation of the council of ministers.

With a 40-member assembly, Mizoram can have 12 ministers, including the chief minister. The ZPM, which was registered as a political party only in 2019, emerged victorious in the assembly elections bagging 27 seats, increasing its tally from 8 in the 2018 polls. It dethroned the Mizo National Front (MNF) headed by outgoing chief minister Zoramthanga. The MNF, which won 26 seats in 2018 polls, managed to win only 10 this time.

