Meet Sampreeti Yadav, Patna girl who bagged Rs 1.10-crore package job at Google

Sampreeti Yadav, a girl from Patna, Bihar has bagged a job for herself at Google with the annual package of Rs 1.10 crore. The girl is a B Tech in Computer Science from Delhi Technological University and is currently working at Microsoft with an annual package of Rs 44 lakhs.

Sampreeti will be joining Google on February 14, 2022. Hailing from Patna's Nehru Nagar, Sampreeti's father Ramashankar Yadav is a bank officer while mother Shashi Prabha is an Assistant Director with the Planning and Development department.

Sampreeti Yadav was offered job by four companies including Adobe and Flipkart. Out of this, she chose Microsoft and started working there. Meanwhile, she received an offer from Google. After clearing nine rounds of interview, Google selected her and offered an annual package of Rs 1.10 crore.

Last year in June, Diksha Bansal, a final-year computer science graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology-Patna (IIT-P) had bagged a job at Google with an annual package of Rs 54.57 lakh. Five students of IIT-BHU had received an offer from US-based firm Uber. One of the students was offered a whopping package of Rs 2.05 crores, IIT BHU said in its statement.

Educational details

Sampreeti did her matriculation from Notre Dame Academy in 2014 with 10 CGPA.

She cracked JEE-Mains in 2016 after passing the 12th examination from International School, Delhi.

In May 2021, she completed her B Tech in Computer Science from Delhi Technological University.

