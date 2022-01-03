Meet Ashok Elluswamy, Tesla Autopilot head who is one of the world’s smartest people as per Elon Musk

Elon Musk, Tesla's creator and CEO, recently announced that an engineer with Indian background was the company's first hire for Tesla Autopilot. After Musk, the world’s richest man, posted a new tweet searching for applicants for the autopilot team, Ashok Elluswamy, who is currently the director of Autopilot Software at Tesla, was hired. Elluswamy has been with the business for the past eight years.

Ashok is crucial to Tesla’s autopilot and his worth was recently highlighted in a interview by the billionaire. Musk said, “Ashok is actually the head of Autopilot engineering. Andrej is director of AI; People often give me too much credit & give Andrej too much credit. The Tesla Autopilot AI team is extremely talented. Some of the smartest people in the world.”

Musk tweeted on December 29 in reaction to a clip from one of his talks that was posted on Twitter, “Ashok was the first person recruited from my tweet saying that Tesla is starting an Autopilot team!”

Ashok was the first person recruited from my tweet saying that Tesla is starting an Autopilot team! December 29, 2021

According to his LinkedIn profile, Tesla employee Ashok Elluswamy is a robotics engineer having expertise in computer vision and sensing through management and command. He graduated from the College of Engineering, Guindy in Chennai with a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Electronics and Communication.

He went to Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to study robotics systems development. He worked at WABCO Vehicle Control Systems and Volkswagen before joining Tesla. Elluswamy joined Tesla as a software developer for autopilot in January 2014 and was promoted to director of Autopilot Software in 2019.