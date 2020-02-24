Meet Nitin Kumar Singh, tour guide who accompanied the Trumps in their Taj Mahal visit

Nitin Kumar Singh, tour guide by profession, woke up today to what can be regarded as one of the most important mornings in his career.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump, his wife and First Lady Melania, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner toured the famous Taj Mahal in Agra, as part of their two-day visit to India. Nitin Kumar Singh's job was to accompany them in their visit and familiarise the Trumps with the 17th-century Mughal-era marble mausoleum - a supreme responsibility, no doubt.

And deliver he did. The US President was so impressed with the experience of his visit that he wrote in the visitor's book, "The Taj Mahal inspires awe, a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you, India!"

As the busy day came to an end, the man who can take some credit for instilling awe in the US first couple's heart for the beauty of Indian culture, tour guide Nitin Kumar Singh, appeared before the media to talk of his experience.

"I gave every minute detail of the Taj Mahal to US President Donald Trump and the First Lady and the First Lady," the guide said excitedly. He added that 'incredible' was the first word that the Trump couple had uttered after seeing the Taj Mahal.

"The US President and the First Lady have promised to visit once again," Singh said.

Nitin Kumar Singh works as a tour guide at the Ministry of Tourism. Several guides were screened before they could receive the responsibility of taking the Trump couple on a guided tour. Three guides were shortlisted by the US Secret Service, in charge of handling innermost security cover, and eventually only one of them could make it.

Singh happily delivered his duties as a guide and briefed the Trumps about the historical details of the ivory-white marble mausoleum.

The US first couple was spotted walking across the open courtyard of the Taj Mahal, holding each other's hands and taking in the breathtaking beauty of the famous domed facade, behind which the late-afternoon sun set the white marble aglow. Several photographers shadowed the couple and took wonderful photographs in the late afternoon glow of the setting sun.

Trump was accompanied by daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who were spotted strolling together before the historic monument, which is often considered a symbol of lasting love. Fresh flowers had been planted in the royal Taj gardens and fresh water released in the Yamuna river to wash away the stench of garbage, in order to prepare ahead of the Trump delegation's trip. The visitors seemed to be taking the mausoleum in all its beauty, surrounded by perfectly trimmed shrubs in the garden and a clear blue sky.

Trump received a grand welcome at Agra airport where he was received by UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel. Prior to his Agra visit, Trump addressed a huge mass at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Taj Mahal is located at the south bank of the Yamuna river in the Indian city of Agra. It was commissioned in 1632 by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan (reigned from 1628 to 1658) to house the tomb of his favourite wife, Mumtaz Mahal; it also houses the tomb of Shah Jahan himself.