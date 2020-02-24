'Taj Mahal inspires awe... Thank you India!': Trump pens touching note, hails 'timeless testament' to diverse culture

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Monday toured the famous Taj Mahal in Agra, where the couple signed a visitor's book before strolling along the somber pool in front of the historic monument. The US President wrote in the visitor's book, "The Taj Mahal inspires awe, a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you, India!"

US President Donald Trump's message in the visitor's book at the Taj Mahal- "Taj Mahal inspires awe, a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you, India". pic.twitter.com/QtD87OeiYk — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

The US first couple was spotted walking across the open courtyard of the Taj Mahal, holding each other's hands and taking in the breathtaking beauty of the famous domed facade, behind which the late-afternoon sun set the white marble aglow.

Trump was accompanied by daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who were spotted strolling together before the historic monument, which is often considered a symbol of lasting love.

They were accompanied by guides who briefed them about the historical details of the ivory-white marble mausoleum.

Trump received a grand welcome at Agra airport where he was received by UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel. Prior to his Agra visit, Trump addressed a huge mass at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Taj Mahal is located at the south bank of the Yamuna river in the Indian city of Agra. It was commissioned in 1632 by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan (reigned from 1628 to 1658) to house the tomb of his favourite wife, Mumtaz Mahal; it also houses the tomb of Shah Jahan himself.