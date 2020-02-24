Holding hands, Donald and Melania Trump tour Taj Mahal; joined by Ivanka, Jared Kushner

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Monday toured the famous Taj Mahal in Agra, holding hands and strolling along the open courtyard in front of the historic monument. The US President wrote in the visitor's book, "The Taj Mahal inspires awe, a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you, India!"

The US first couple was spotted walking across the open courtyard of the Taj Mahal, holding each other's hands and taking in the breathtaking beauty of the famous domed facade, behind which the late-afternoon sun set the white marble aglow. Several photographers shadowed the couple and took wonderful photographs in the late afternoon glow of the setting sun.

Trump was accompanied by daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who were spotted strolling together before the historic monument, which is often considered a symbol of lasting love. Fresh flowers had been planted in the royal Taj gardens and fresh water released in the Yamuna river to wash away the stench of garbage, in order to prepare ahead of the Trump delegation's trip. The visitors seemed to be taking the mausoleum in all its beauty, surrounded by perfectly trimmed shrubs in the garden and a clear blue sky.

They were accompanied by a guide who briefed them about the historical details of the ivory-white marble mausoleum. Several guides were screened before they could receive the responsibility of taking the Trump couple on a guided tour. Three guides were shortlisted by the US Secret Service, in charge of handling innermost security cover, and eventually only one of them could make it.

Trump received a grand welcome at Agra airport where he was received by UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel. Prior to his Agra visit, Trump addressed a huge mass at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Taj Mahal is located at the south bank of the Yamuna river in the Indian city of Agra. It was commissioned in 1632 by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan (reigned from 1628 to 1658) to house the tomb of his favourite wife, Mumtaz Mahal; it also houses the tomb of Shah Jahan himself.