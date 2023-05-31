Meet IPS Arun Kumar Sinha, the Director of SPG for PM Narendra Modi's security

Arun Kumar Sinha, a highly esteemed IPS officer hailing from the illustrious 1987 batch, currently holds the esteemed position of Director of the Special Protection Group (SPG). His paramount responsibility entails overseeing the security of the esteemed Prime Minister of India, along with the former prime ministers. In a remarkable turn of events, the central government has officially confirmed his reappointment as the Director of the SPG for a duration of one year, commencing from the 31st of May, right after his retirement.

In order to navigate the intricate regulations pertaining to the extension of an IPS officer's tenure, Arun Kumar Sinha has been bestowed with a renewed appointment on a contractual basis. The decision was meticulously formulated and ratified by the venerable Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, while the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) subsequently issued an order to sanction and authenticate his reappointment.

Arun Kumar Sinha's professional journey within the police force has been nothing short of remarkable, predominantly showcased in the vibrant state of Kerala. His previous endeavors have witnessed his unwavering dedication as the Additional Director General of Police (Special Services and Traffic) in Kerala. Moreover, his contributions to women's security and NRI affairs, coupled with his indomitable spirit within the Border Security Force (BSF), have further solidified his stature as an exemplary figure within the domain. Boasting an extensive understanding of security protocols and the intricacies of law enforcement, Arun Sinha adroitly spearheads a formidable team of approximately 3,000 highly proficient commandos, handpicked from various police forces dispersed across the length and breadth of the nation.

The resolution to reinstate Arun Kumar Sinha as the Director of the SPG arrives at a highly pivotal juncture, coinciding with the recent implementation of novel guidelines for the SPG promulgated by the government. As per these revised stipulations, an Additional Director General (ADG)-level officer from the esteemed Indian Police Service (IPS) will henceforth assume the commanding helm of the SPG, thereby guaranteeing an efficacious management framework for the contingent entrusted with safeguarding the eminent Prime Minister. Furthermore, junior officers will be selectively appointed on deputation for an initial timeframe spanning six years.

According to the profound dictates of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the central government will henceforth employ officers hailing from the All India Services for the purpose of deputation within the SPG, while strictly adhering to the prevalent terms and conditions applicable to officers possessing an equivalent rank within the central government hierarchy. It is crucial to note that the headquarters of the SPG will steadfastly remain situated in the distinguished city of New Delhi, with the appointment of the Director being exclusively conferred upon by the central government, at the prestigious level of an Additional Director General of Police belonging to the esteemed Indian Police Service.

Under the fresh set of regulations, the Director will aptly possess general superintendence, direction, command, control, supervision, training, discipline, and administration of the SPG. The manner and extent of assistance proffered to the Director or the distinguished members of the SPG will be explicitly delineated and stipulated by the central government through meticulously formulated Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), flawlessly in sync with the provisions enshrined within the Special Protection Force Act of 1988 (34 of 1988).

