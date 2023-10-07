Meet IAS officer who stayed away from her child to prepare for UPSC, failed 1st attempt by 1 mark, secured AIR...

For about two years, when Anu Kumari was preparing for the UPSC exam she stayed away from her son. Anu Kumari failed to clear the UPSC exam in her first attempt by just one mark.

Clearing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, known to be among the toughest exams in the country, is certainly a daunting task. Success stories of IAS officers are full of grit, perseverance and sacrifice.

Today, we will talk about the success story of IAS officer Anu Kumari, who was already a mother of a toddler when she decided to take the UPSC exams and how she had to leave her child behind for the preparations and aced the exam in 2017 with All India Rank 2.

IAS officer Anu Kumari belongs to Sonipat in Haryana. She graduated in BSc (Hons) in Physics from Delhi University and has done an MBA (Finance and Marketing) from IMT, Nagpur.

Anu Kumari used to work with a private company and had a high-paying salary. After her marriage in 2012, she took a transfer and moved to Gurugram. However, within a few months, she decided to quit her job and pursue her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

"My job was good, but there was no internal satisfaction. It all became so mechanical that at one point I could not take it anymore,” IAS officer Anu Kumari was quoted as saying by The Hindustan Times.

For about two years, when Anu Kumari was preparing for the UPSC exam she stayed away from her son.

Success was not served to her on a platter, though. Anu Kumari failed to clear the UPSC exam in her first attempt by just one mark. She was heartbroken but didn't lose her determination to try yet again.

In her second attempt, Anu Kumari secured All India Rank 2 and fulfilled her dream of becoming an IAS officer in 2017.