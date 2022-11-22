Meet Arun Goel, retired IAS officer appointed as new election commissioner of India

Arun Goel/PTI Photo

On Monday, retired IAS officer Arun Goel took charge as the new Election Commissioner of India. With this, the poll body will now work at its full strength as the third post of Election Commissioner has now been filled after being vacant for nearly six months.

After Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra retired in May this year giving charge to Rajiv Kumar, the poll panel has been a two-member body only.

Arun Goel will join Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey in the apex poll body.

Know all about Arun Goel, a retired IAS officer and now Election Commissioner of India

A 1985-batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre, Arun Goel took voluntary retirement on November 18. He was to retire on December 31, 2022, after completing 60 years of age.

"The President is pleased to appoint Arun Goel, IAS (Retd.) (PB: 1985) as the Election Commissioner in the Election Commission with effect from the date he assumes the office," read an official communication from the Ministry of Law and Justice issued on Monday.

Goel was, till recently, the heavy industries secretary, before he voluntarily retired. He has also served in the Union Culture ministry. His appointment comes days before Gujarat goes to two-phase polls on December 1 and 5.

The poll panel will also have its full strength when it decides the election schedule for Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Karnataka in the coming months.