'Media is the backbone of democracy': Chief Justice NV Ramana

CJI NV Ramana said that media is the backbone of democracy and it is their responsibility to present facts without bias.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 09:16 PM IST

Photo | ANI

Independent journalism is the backbone of democracy, said Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana. He pointed out that Journalists are the eyes and ears of people and it is the media houses' responsibility to present facts, especially keeping the present social scenario of India in mind. 

Addressing a gathering at the launch of a book titled "The Gita Vijnana Upanishad" authored by Sri Gulab Chand Kothari, the CJI said "People still believe that whatever is printed is true". 

"All I want to say is that the media must confine itself to honest journalism without using it as a tool to expand its influence and business interests", CJI Ramana said in Delhi. 

He also mentioned that the only media houses that do not have business baggage were able to fight for democracy during the dark days of emergency. The true nature of media houses will certainly be assessed from time to time and appropriate conclusions will be drawn from their conduct during testing times. 

The CJI slamming the agenda-driven TV debates said on Saturday that such high-decibel media trials on sub-judice matters impinge on the fair functioning and independence of the judiciary.

The Chief Justice was, however, quick to point out that print media still has a certain degree of accountability while electronic media has zero accountability as what it shows vanishes into thin air.

(With inputs from ANI)

