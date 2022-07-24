No judiciary in the world as independent as India's: Kiren Rijiju on Chief Justice's 'kangaroo courts' remark

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju (Left), CJI N V Ramana (Right)

A day after Chief Justice of India N V Ramana came down heavily on the media for running “kangaroo courts” and highlighting the issue of physical attacks on judges, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said that “no judiciary in the world is as independent as India’s”.

"The comments made on the media trial by the CJI Ramana by electronic and social media are his observation as per the situation that exists in India and across the world...if anybody feels that way we can discuss this in the public domain and I don`t want to comment on what he said right now," Rijiju said.

"Indian judges and judiciary are completely protected and I can say clearly that no judge or judiciary is as independent anywhere in the world as it is in India," he added.

Rijiju’s remarks came after CJI Ramana delivered searing criticism of the electronic and social media, saying they were running “kangaroo courts… on issues even experienced judges find difficult to decide on”.

He said that while print media still had a “certain degree of accountability”, the electronic media has “zero accountability”. He added that social media was the “worst of all” as he called for self-regulation of media.

Highlighting the issue of alleged physical attacks on judges, CJI Ramana said that while politicians and bureaucrats were often provided security even after their retirement owing to the sensitiveness of their jobs while “ironically, judges are not extended similar protection”.

Chief Justice Ramana also cautioned that the judges may not react immediately and this should not be mistaken for weakness or helplessness."Biased views being propagated by media are affecting the people, weakening democracy, and harming the system. In this process, justice delivery gets adversely affected," the CJI added.

Just days ago, the CJI had called for steps to address the “grave” issue of high number of undertrial prisoners that is affecting the criminal justice system, and said there is a need to question procedures that lead to prolonged incarnation without any trial.