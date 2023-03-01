Search icon
Meet Medha Jaishankar, S Jaishankar's daughter who has interesting career; know all about EAM's family

S Jaishankar's family: Medha Jaishankar's mother is of Japanese origins. Her name is Kyoko Jaishankar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 08:10 PM IST

Medha Jaishankar, S Jaishankar's daughter, lives in the United States.

Union Minister S Jaishankar comes from an illustrious family. His father was an IAS officer. One of his two brothers retired as an IAS officer, the other is a historian. S Jaishankar is very vocal when it comes to defending India's foreign policy. Most of his sharp responses to those who try to corner India on its foreign policy, go viral. He is the most popular minister on the internet. Not much is known about his personal life. He has three children -- Dhruv Jaishankar, Arjun Jaishankar and Medha Jaishankar. Who is Medha Jaishankar, Union Minister S Jaishankar's daughter?

Medha Jaishankar is based in Los Angeles, United States. She is into music and films. She started his career in the United States where she had studied cinema in an Ohio-based university. She first worked as a camera person and in the electrical departments of various feature films in New Year. She also worked as a researcher, editor, camera operator and reporter for a BBC film review show called Talking Movies.

She is also a producer and editor. She worked for several years in India before she moved to the United States. Recently, she produced a horror short film called "Facelift".

Her Instagram bio reads: " A Tamilian Chameleon whose interests include tabasco, lymphatic systems, harmonicas and semi-percussive instruments".

Medha later came back to India. He advised many entertainment companies on projects, including Reliance, Mumbai Mantra and others.

Medha's mother is of Japanese origins. Her name is Kyoko Jaishankar.

S Jaishankar had met his first wife Shobha in JNU. She, unfortunately, passed away. In 1996, S Jaishankar was appointed as the deputy chief of mission and remained here till the year 2000. Here, he met Kyoko Somekawa. They later got married. Both have their birthdays on January 9.

Not much is known about Kyoko Jaishankar because she keeps a low profile.

S Jaishankar is a very talented individual. He knows six languages -- Hindi, English, Tamil, Russian, Japanese, Hungarian. He has a doctorate in international relations. He had become an IFS officer at the age of 24. He is an expert on Russian and Central Asian politics.

His father, K Subramaniam was also a great strategic thinker. He was known as the father of Indian strategic thoughts.

