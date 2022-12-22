MEA on Covid surge in China: 'Keeping an eye on situation'

Bagchi said no advisory or guidelines have been issued. (Representational)

New Delhi: India on Thursday said it is keeping an eye on the COVID-19 situation in China, which has witnessed a surge in the number of infections in recent days.

Following the spurt in COVID-19 cases in China, health authorities in India has asked state governments to step up efforts to contain any possible spread of the infection.

The increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in China has triggered fears of a severe wave of high mortality rate in that country.

"We are keeping an eye on the situation (in China). We hope all mankind overcomes the pandemic successfully," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing when asked about the surge in Covid cases in China.

He said there are no direct flights between India and China at present.

Bagchi said no advisory or guidelines have been issued.

"Our embassy in Beijing is monitoring developments," he said.

Asked about meetings relating to India's G20 presidency, Bagchi said the objective has been to have meetings in physical format.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cautioned people against complacency and urged them to wear masks in crowded places.

He also directed officials to strengthen surveillance measures, especially at international airports.

At a high-level meeting, Modi reiterated that "Covid is not over yet" and advised states to audit Covid-specific facilities to ensure operational readiness of hospital infrastructure.