File Photo

At 2:28 pm on Tuesday, a massive earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale hit Nepal. The tremors of it were also felt in part of North India, including the Delhi-NCR region.

The National Center for Seismology tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 24-01-2023, 14:28:31 IST, Lat: 29.41 & Long: 81.68, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal."