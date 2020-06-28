'Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi addresses nation in monthly radio programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 11 AM on Sunday as part of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

This will be Modi's 66th edition of the radio broadcast.

"Tune in tomorrow at 11 AM! MannKiBaat," he said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister addresses Mann ki Baat on last Sunday of every month. His last address through the radio programme was on May 31.

In his last address, he had highlighted that the people of India should now be even more careful in their fight against the coronavirus menace as the economy is gradually being reopened. He insisted that India's population is more than most other countries but still the threat has been tackled well so far.

He had also thanked the Indian Railways Family for being at the forefront of fighting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak in the country and arranging the means for several migrant labourers to return home to their native states amid this crisis, as well as enabling the quarantine facilities, testing, and check-up for them.

Modi also said that looking at other countries, it can be understood that India's achievement in handling the virus outbreak is significant. "Our population is many times more than other countries, challenges are different, still COVID-19 did not spread so rapidly as in the other countries and the fatality rate is also notably lower," he said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Modi highlighted that the coronavirus pandemic has drawn people`s attention towards unhealthy habits that they used to follow.

"The world is fighting a strong battle against a global pandemic. COVID-19 is not only a physical sickness that is a threat to the lives of people. It also takes our attention to unhealthy lifestyles," he added while addressing the 90th birthday celebrations of Rev Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan in Pathanamthitta, Kerala via video-conference.

"You would be happy to know that powered by our Corona warriors, India is firmly fighting COVID-19. Earlier this year, some people had predicted that the impact of the virus in India would be very severe."

He further stated that country's recovery rate is rising, adding that "India is much better placed than many other nations."