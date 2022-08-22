Search icon
'Manish Sisodia should be given Bharat Ratna but being hounded for political motive': Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal also said that Manish Sisodia may be arrested as all this is being done for Gujarat elections.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desl |Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 04:29 PM IST

Photo: Twitter/AAPGujarat

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal has said that his deputy Manish Sisodia should get 'Bharat Ratna' for reforming Delhi government schools, but is being hounded by the Central government due to political motives.

"He (Manish Sisodia) reformed government schools which other parties could not do in 70 years. Such a person should get Bharat Ratna," said Kejriwal during his two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat. 

"The entire country's education system should be handed over to him, but instead, they conducted CBI raids on him," he added.

Earlier today, Sisodia, who is facing the heat in the excise policy alleged corruption case, alleged that he has been offered by the BJP that all CBI and ED cases against him will be closed if he agrees to cross over.

“I have received a message from the BJP - break AAP and join BJP, will get all CBI ED cases closed. My reply to BJP - I am a Rajput, a descendant of Maharana Pratap. I will cut off my head but will not bow down in front of the corrupt-conspirators. All the cases against me are false. Do whatever you want to do,” Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

Sisodia is among 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy.

