Manipur: Bodies of 64 victims handed over to families after 7 months of violence

Headlines

Mukesh Ambani owned Jio launches new plans: Unlimited calls, 5G data, 14 OTT subscriptions at just Rs…

Viral video: Man dances inside crowded Metro, netizens say ‘please don’t try again’

Mumbai resident ordered food worth Rs 42.3 lakh from Swiggy, details inside

'Bhagwan theek kardo inhe': Fans pray for Shreyas Talpade after he suffers heart attack post Welcome 3 shoot

Delhi Police Special Cell to recreate scene of Parliament security breach

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani owned Jio launches new plans: Unlimited calls, 5G data, 14 OTT subscriptions at just Rs…

Viral video: Man dances inside crowded Metro, netizens say ‘please don’t try again’

'Itna chota toh mera rumaal hai': Mouni Roy trolled for her short backless dress in viral video

8 inspirational quotes of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

5 players Rohit Sharma led MI can buy in IPL Auction 2024

Bizarre foods eaten in India 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

'Itna chota toh mera rumaal hai': Mouni Roy trolled for her short backless dress in viral video

'Bhagwan theek kardo inhe': Fans pray for Shreyas Talpade after he suffers heart attack post Welcome 3 shoot

This popular filmmaker almost went bankrupt after back-to-back flops, took risk of directing a love story and he...

HomeIndia

India

Manipur: Bodies of 64 victims handed over to families after 7 months of violence

According to a report by a Supreme Court-constituted committee to look into the violence, 175 deaths were reported during the clashes and 169 bodies were identified.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 09:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The bodies of 64 victims of the Manipur violence lying in morgues since ethnic clashes broke out in the state in May were handed over to their families under tight security, officials said here on Thursday.

According to a report by a Supreme Court-constituted committee to look into the violence, 175 deaths were reported during the clashes and 169 bodies were identified.

The bodies of 60 members of the Kuki community, which were kept in the JNIMS and RIMS hospitals here, were airlifted amid tight security arrangements put in place by the Manipur Police and the Army's Assam Rifles unit.

Four bodies of Meiteis that were lying at a morgue in Churachandpur, a district dominated by tribals, were also brought to Imphal and handed over to their families for the last rites, the officials said.

In a statement, the Committee on Tribal Unity said the burial rites of the "fallen KukiZo brethren" will be held on Friday at the Martyr Cemetery at Phaijang.

It said the handing over of the bodies marks the "much-awaited homecoming of our fallen brothers and sisters after a long tumultuous eight months of despair, heartbreak and hopelessness" to reach their "resting place here in our homeland".

It appreciated the Supreme Court for "intervening and understanding the sentiments of the Kuki-Zo communities".

The organisation called for a 12-hour total shutdown within Sadar Hills Kangpokpi from 5 AM to 5 PM on Friday for the funeral services and appealed to the general public to cooperate.

Emergency services and funeral parties will be exempted from the purview of the shutdown, it added.

The Supreme Court had formed a committee in August of three former high court judges -- Gita Mittal, Shalini Joshi and Asha Menon -- to look into the investigation, relief, remedial measures, compensation and rehabilitation in violence-stricken Manipur.

Subsequently, on the committee's report, the apex court issued directives for the burial or cremation of those killed in the ethnic violence in the northeastern state, including the 88 people who were identified but their bodies not claimed by their family members, by December 11.

"Either the relatives of the deceased can accept the bodies and perform the last rites at any of the nine burial sites identified by the Manipur government or the state can go ahead and do the same in accordance with municipal laws," the court had ordered.

Twenty-four more bodies, believed to be of Kukis, were at the Churachandpur morgue. The tribals had refused to bury those until the bodies from Imphal were brought.

"We are expecting that these bodies would also be claimed and the last rites performed," an official said.

According to the report, 175 deaths were reported during the ethnic clashes and 169 bodies were identified. The top court noted that of the 169 identified bodies, only 81 were claimed by the relatives of the victims.

The committee report had said 94 unclaimed bodies were being preserved in mortuaries maintained by state authorities and added that preserving a large number of bodies for a long period is a drain on the state's exchequer and a failure to perform the last rites would amount to showing disrespect to the dead.

The apex court had also agreed that it would not be either appropriate or proper to keep the bodies that have not been identified or claimed indefinitely in the mortuaries. It said, "We do not want to keep the pot boiling on dead bodies".

For the unidentified bodies, the court had allowed the state to carry out burial or cremation with due observance of religious rites.
The ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a "Tribal Solidarity March" was organised in the hill districts of the state to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute at most 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man blamed for causing $1 trillion stock market crash from his bedroom, faced 380 years in prison

Meet actress who quit acting at peak of career for love, moved to US, got divorced after few years, is now...

GoEco: A Sustainable Alternative to Traditional Single-Use Dinnerware

Woman forced by tech company CEO to sign sex slavery contract, faced abuse for years

TU Wins at Brands Review Magazine Awards 2023

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE