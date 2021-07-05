Mango diplomacy: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina sends mangoes to Indian leadership

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent 2600 kg of Haribhanga mangoes to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Tripura CM Biplab Deb in what is seen as Dhaka's Mango diplomacy.

The mangoes reached Bangladeshi High Commission in Delhi on Monday and were dispatched to Ministry of External Affairs. The mangoes reached Kolkata on Sunday via Benapole Petrapol land border and were later transported to Delhi via train.

Speaking to WION, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said, "We have very sweet and delicious mangoes and we produced plenty of them. We would like to share our happiness and of course, delicious mangoes with our neighbors and friends in this historic year of Mujib Borsho and Golden Jubilee year of our independence and therefore, we sent mangoes as a gift to our neighbors and friends. Let them share our joys and happiness."

Haribhanga manogies are cultivated in northwestern part of the country, with Rangpur district being the key focus area. In the past, PM Hasina has sent Hilsa fish, one of the most sought, to Indian leadership.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Mohammad Imran explained to WION, "Mango season in Bangladesh lasts for four months, from May to September and harvesting peaks during June-July. Every year Bangladesh farmers harvest around 2.70 to 2.80 million tonns of Mango".

Notable Bangladeshi mango varieties include Haribhanga, Gopalbogh, Khirsapat, Himsagar, Mohonbhog, Amropali.

India, Bangladesh share good relationship, with Indian PM Modi visiting the country earlier this year for the Golden Jubilee of the Independence of Bangladesh and the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Both countries are focusing on connectivity and increasing trade.

In the region, Bangladesh has sent mangoes to Bhutan and consignment will be sent to leadership of Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives. Leaders from West Asian countries of Oman, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan will also get the gift.