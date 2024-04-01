Mandya Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

During the second phase of the Lok Sabha election on April 26, Mandya, one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka, will cast its ballot.

The schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has been released by the Election Commission. The voting will be conducted in seven phases spanning from April 19 to June 1, and the results will be announced on June 4. During the second phase of the Lok Sabha election on April 26, Mandya, one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka, will cast its ballot. In the previous Parliament election held in 2019, the voter turnout for this constituency was 1379622. It's important to note that the voting date for Mandya is April 26, and the counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Mandya Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

Since the announcement of the election schedule, all major parties and independent candidates have submitted their nominations. While some parties have already unveiled their candidate lists, others are announcing candidates as the election process moves forward. It's worth noting that Venkataramegowda (star Chandru) has been declared as the INC candidate for the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency.

Mandya Lok Sabha Election past results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, IND candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh won from Udhampur with a total of 703660 votes. IND defeated JD(S) Nikhil Kumaraswamy received 577784 votes. Similarly, in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sumalatha Ambareesh had won from Mandya, securing 703660 votes. She had defeated Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who secured 125876 of the votes in the election.