Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency, UP: Know candidates list, voting date, present MP and more

Karan Johar takes sarcastic jibe at stars getting fillers and botox: 'Exterior badal bhi jaaye, fitrat nahi badalti'

Mandya Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Will there be ban on petrol and diesel vehicles? Here's what Nitin Gadkari said

Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case: Bombay High Court issues directive on coercive action against NCB's Sameer Wankhede

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Karan Johar takes sarcastic jibe at stars getting fillers and botox: 'Exterior badal bhi jaaye, fitrat nahi badalti'

Mandya Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case: Bombay High Court issues directive on coercive action against NCB's Sameer Wankhede

Avoid these heart-unfriendly foods

9 Indian actors who left their successful careers in television for Bollywood 

What will Delhi CM Kejriwal do in jail?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Karan Johar takes sarcastic jibe at stars getting fillers and botox: 'Exterior badal bhi jaaye, fitrat nahi badalti'

Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case: Bombay High Court issues directive on coercive action against NCB's Sameer Wankhede

Bhumi Pednekar says she hates ‘annoying’ term ‘female-led projects’ from her gut: 'Gender doesn’t define...'

HomeIndia

India

Mandya Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

During the second phase of the Lok Sabha election on April 26, Mandya, one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka, will cast its ballot.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 01, 2024, 04:32 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
Mandya Lok Sabha constituency
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has been released by the Election Commission. The voting will be conducted in seven phases spanning from April 19 to June 1, and the results will be announced on June 4. During the second phase of the Lok Sabha election on April 26, Mandya, one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka, will cast its ballot. In the previous Parliament election held in 2019, the voter turnout for this constituency was 1379622. It's important to note that the voting date for Mandya is April 26, and the counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Mandya Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

Since the announcement of the election schedule, all major parties and independent candidates have submitted their nominations. While some parties have already unveiled their candidate lists, others are announcing candidates as the election process moves forward. It's worth noting that Venkataramegowda (star Chandru) has been declared as the INC candidate for the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency.

Mandya Lok Sabha Election past results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, IND candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh won from Udhampur with a total of 703660 votes. IND defeated JD(S) Nikhil Kumaraswamy received 577784 votes. Similarly, in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sumalatha Ambareesh had won from Mandya, securing 703660 votes. She had defeated Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who secured 125876 of the votes in the election.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who lost parents at 5, cracked UPSC without coaching, became IPS officer, married to an IAS, her rank was...

Alaya F talks about her ‘privileged’ struggle amid nepotism debate in Bollywood: ‘No one gave me a movie…’

Bhumi Pednekar says she hates ‘annoying’ term ‘female-led projects’ from her gut: 'Gender doesn’t define...'

Meet star kid, Hrithik Roshan’s lookalike, who gave zero hits in 22 years, quit acting, one show changed his life

Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement