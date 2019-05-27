Headlines

Man booked for obscene post on Urmila Matondkar

A 57-year-old man has been booked for allegedly posting a derogatory matter on actress Urmila (Matondkar) on social media, police said.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 27, 2019, 11:18 PM IST

A 57-year-old man has been booked for allegedly posting a derogatory matter on actress Urmila (Matondkar) on social media, police said.

Vishrambaug police registered a complaint against Dhananjay Kudtarkar, a resident of Pune in Maharashtra, after an MNS officer-bearer flagged the post.

"The suspect using his social media account put a derogatory post against actress Urmila (Matondkar) and made sexually coloured remarks," said a police officer attached to Vishrambaug police station.

A case has been registered against Kudtarkar under section 354 (A) 1 (4) (making sexually coloured remarks; shall be guilty of the offence of sexual harassment) and sections of IT Act.

No arrest has been made so far and investigation is underway.

Matondkar, who has acted in a number of Bollywood movies, had made her political debut as a Congress nominee from Mumbai North constituency in recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections, but lost to BJP heavyweight Gopal Shetty. 

