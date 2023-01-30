Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Mahatma Gandhi 75th Death Anniversary: 10 inspirational quotes by the father of the nation

On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in the Birla House during his evening prayers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 09:13 AM IST

Mahatma Gandhi 75th Death Anniversary: 10 inspirational quotes by the father of the nation
File photo

The country celebrates the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi the father of the nation as Martyr's Day today (January 30). Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi is addressed by names like Mahatma Gandhi, and Bapu for his personality, and contribution. Mahatma Gandhi always followed the path of truth and non-violence. 

Mahatma Gandhi died shortly after India got independence. Mahatma Gandhi, the father of nation, was assassinated on January 30, 1948, in the lawns of Delhi’s Birla House.

Here are Inspiring quotes by Mahatma Gandhi 

1) If you are not happy about anything in your world or society, be willing to change it within yourself first. Don’t complain. Complaining won’t take you anywhere. Nothing will change unless you change.

2) Happiness comes when you follow your own path. When you refuse to settle for others' expectations of what you should and shouldn’t be doing and instead live the life you know is right for YOU. When your actions in life back up your words, when you know inside you are living true to yourself, that is when you can’t be anything but happy. Happiness lies in integrity.

3) You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.

4) I like your Christ, I do not like your Christians. Your Christians are so unlike your Christ.

5) I will not let anyone walk through my mind with their dirty feet.

6) The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is an attribute of the strong.

7) Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.

8) Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.

9) If I have the belief that I can do it, I shall surely acquire the capacity to do it even if I may not have it at the beginning.

10) Glory lies in the attempt to reach one’s goal and not in reaching it.

READ: Martyrs day 2023: Why is Shaheed Diwas celebated on January 30?

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of Pineapple: Improves digestion, promotes healthy bones and more
Inside pics of Lionel Messi’s enormous empire: Hotel chain, massive mansions, private jet, luxury yacht, stunning cars
Golden Globes 2023: MM Keeravani lifts trophy, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR cheer for iconic victory
Sexy reels of XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul that will make you go crazy
Mouni Roy flaunts her toned body in pink bikini top, see PICS
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Heavy showers in Delhi-NCR, check latest IMD forecast for rain in national capital
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.