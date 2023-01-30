Martyrs day 2023: Why is Shaheed Diwas celebated on January 30?

Representational image

January 30, is the death anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the father of the nation. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi is addressed by names like Mahatma Gandhi, and Bapu for his personality, and contribution. Mahatma Gandhi always followed the path of truth and non-violence. He adopted truth and non-violence to free the country from the slavery of the British and won. His message of 'Ahimsa Parmo Dharma:' is famous all over the world. Not only in India, but even abroad, people adopt the path of non-violence for any movement or demonstration. Mahatma Gandhi died shortly after India got independence. On January 30, 1948, Nathuram Godse shot Gandhiji at Birla House after evening prayer. This day was recorded in history with black letters.

How is Martyr's Day celebrated on 30 January?

The country celebrates the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as Martyr's Day. On this day, the President, Vice President, Prime Minister and Defense Minister of India reach Gandhiji's tomb at Rajghat in Delhi and pay tribute to the memory of Gandhiji's contribution to the freedom struggle. Along with this, the martyrs of the country's armed forces are also saluted on this day. A two-minute silence is observed across the country in memory of Bapu and the contribution of the martyrs.

Here are Inspiring quotes by Mahatma Gandhi:

Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.

Be the change that you want to see in the world.

The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is an attribute of the strong.

Man lives freely only by his readiness to die.

Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.

An ounce of patience is worth more than a tonne of preaching.

“The greatness of humanity is not in being human, but in being humane.”

“I will not let anyone walk through my mind with their dirty feet.”

“The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.”

"Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony."

"If we could change ourselves, the tendencies in the world would also change. As a man changes his own nature, so does the attitude of the world change towards him. We need not wait to see what others do."