Maharashtra: Shiv Sena minister Anil Parab raided by ED in money laundering case

Maharashtra minister Anil Parab/ANI Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) swooped on the homes and offices of Shiv Sena leader and Transport Minister Anil D Parab, early on Thursday.

The ED teams simultaneously reached over half a dozen locations in Mumbai, Ratnagiri, and Pune, including Parab's official bungalow, and carried out searches.

The action follows a complaint lodged by the agency in an alleged money-laundering case against Parab. Parab became the second sitting Minister of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government who has been targetted by central probe agencies.

Earlier in February, Nationalist Congress Party Minister Nawab Malik had also been raided and is currently in jail.

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party former MP Kirit Somaiya, who had predicted the ED actions, said this is only the beginning and many more persons shall be in the net.

(More details are awaited)