Maharashtra school reopening news: Government takes BIG decision for students of Classes 1-4

Maharashtra government in a Cabinet meeting on Thursday (November 25) took a big decision and approved the reopening of the school for students of classes 1-4 from December 1. Strict COVID-19 protocols will be followed while reopening schools.

In the Cabinet meeting, the government of Maharashtra decided that schools from Class 1 to Class 7 in urban areas and Class 1 to Class 4 in rural areas will start from December 1, 2021.

Classes from 8 to 12 have already begun in the state of Maharashtra including Mumbai. Classes from 5 to 12 have also begun in many rural areas of the state, therefore, this decision by the Maharashtra government means that now all the schools will be opened.