Maharashtra Political crisis: 4 more MLAs reach Guwahati to join Eknath Shinde group

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs

Amid Maharashtra's political crisis, four more MLAs Uday Samant, Pradeep Dhawal, Prasant Karate, and Yogesh Mankhade have reached Guwahati via surat to join hands with Eknath Shinde, as per Zee news.

Around 40 Shiv Sena MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde, are camping in a hotel in BJP-led Assam. The Eknath Shinde camp has said they will not merge with the BJP but form another block within the Shiv Sena.

The rebel MLAs demanded that Uddhav Thackeray end the Shiv Sena's "unnatural" alliance with the Congress and NCP, and enter into an alliance with the BJP. The rebels have been trying to claim the late Sena founder's legacy by accusing the Thackeray-led MVA government of going soft on the party's Hindutva push.

On Saturday, Uddhav Thackeray had asked the rebels to not use his father's name. Supporting Thackeray, Sanjay Raut said, "Like Uddhav Thackeray said, don't use Balasaheb's name, use your father's name to seek votes. Those who are camping outside call themselves the devotees of Balasaheb Thackeray. Had they been the devotees of Thackeray, they would not have backstabbed the party."

Earlier this week, Sanjay Raut had said was in touch with 20 rebel MLAs who wanted to return to Maharashtra and join the Uddhav Thackeray camp.

Read: Aaditya Thackeray says 'road to Vidhan Bhavan from airport goes via Worli'; Centre provides Y-Plus security to rebels