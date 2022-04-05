Maharashtra minister halts speech for azaan in Pune, hits out at Raj Thackeray’s ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ comment

Amid a controversial statement by MNS chief Raj Thackeray on countering azaan from mosque loudspeakers with Hanuman Chalisa, Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil halted his speech in Pune's Shirur area when the Muslim call for prayer was being made nearby.

A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms. His cabinet colleague Ajit Pawar had done something similar while speaking in Pune some time ago.

Speaking at another event in the district, Walse Patil said there are several real issues such as petrol price hikes, inflation, unemployment, and the poor economic condition of the country to talk about, but attempts are being to create tension between communities.

Criticizing Thackeray's statement on azaan, he said Muslims have faith in their religion, while Hindus have faith in their religion.

#WATCH Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil halts his speech midway for Azaan, at an event in Shirur, earlier today pic.twitter.com/IpV35YuIAr April 4, 2022

"Instead of thinking about welfare, education, and development, there is an attempt to create conflict between two communities and make the country's politics unstable. This can lead to the country getting weakened, after which we will not be able to live in harmony," Walse Patil said.

He added that the police will look into such statements. "Some people have decided to go to court. After court orders, we will take appropriate measures," he said.

This comes just a few days after MNS chief Raj Thackeray made a comment against the announcement of Muslim prayers on loudspeakers. Thackeray had said that the Maharashtra government needs to take action against loudspeakers in masjids, or else they will be countered by Hanuman Chalisa played at a loud volume.

This statement sparked a controversy, where political parties were seen taking different stances on the issue. While the Maharashtra government called the statement by the MNS leader radical, opposition parties in the state supported his statement.