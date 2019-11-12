Maharashtra impasse: No CM from Thackeray family, demands Congress

As political developments in Maharashtra continue to intensify every day with no party able to seal a deal to form government in the state, Congress has come up with a three-page list of conditions for offering its support in government formation, sources have said.

According to the information, Congress is demanding that the chief minister shouldn't be from the Thackeray family and all three parties should agree on a Common Minimum Program. On Tuesday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had confirmed that his party is working towards a common minimum programme (CMP) with NCP and Congress in a bid to form a coalition government in Maharashtra.

The Congress is also seeking a power-sharing formula where four ministeries will be allocated to its MLAs. The Assembly Speaker's position is also on the party's list

The party also raised concerns about the decision for the municipal corporation adding that it wants the distribution of 'mahamandals' as well.

As per the sources, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge was not in favour of an alliance but Ashok Chavan, Prithiviraj Chavan, and Sushil Kumar Shinde were able to convince the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi.

Also read NCP offers support to Shiv Sena if Uddhav Thackeray becomes Maharashtra CM: Sources

It was conveyed that the maximum number of Congress MLAs should be a part of the government instead of just outside support.

The party wants the alliance to look like a car where Shiv Sena is on the driving seat and NCP is the key while Congress will control the braking system, said the source.

Political developments in Maharashtra are intensifying every day but so far no party has been able to seal a deal to finally stake claim and form government in the state. Maharashtra went to assembly polls on October 21 and the results were declared on October 24.

While the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has sent a report to the President saying that government cannot be formed in Maharashtra in accordance with the constitution, Shiv Sena has approached the Supreme Court against the former after he denied extra time to the party to gather support from Congress and NCP to prove its majority.

The Shiv Sena and the BJP contested the recently-held assembly elections together but have failed to reach an agreement for government formation.

The Shiv Sena's claim of 50-50 government formula, asking for the chief minister's post of two and half years, has not been accepted by the BJP.