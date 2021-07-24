Maharashtra floods: Eight COVID-19 patients die as oxygen supply stops due to power cut

Even as unprecedented rains create havoc across the western state of Maharashtra, eight COVID-19 patients in a private hospital in flood-affected Khed tehsil of Ratnagiri district died due to lack of oxygen supply resulting from power disruption because of the flooding.

The local administration of Ratnagiri district has begun an inquiry into the unfortunate incident.

According to Collector B N Patil, four people were on ventilators and they could have died due to lack of power, and four probably died because of trauma. The Aparant Hospital had 22 patients, and after the incident, the others have been shifted. Konkan Divisional Commissioner V B Patil said they had not received any distress call from the hospital.

The hospital had been submerged in water since Thursday. The water level increased after 7 am on Friday. It resulted in the disconnection of electricity.

"After we got the call last night, the rescue team was deployed for evacuation of patients, but they could not reach the spot because of waterlogging. Relatives of one of the patients claimed their patient was not positive for COVID-19," said Dr Sanghmitra Phule, district civil surgeon.

Meanwhile, the resident deputy collector Datta Bhadakwad said that there was no shortage of oxygen, but it could not be supplied due to a power outage. The administration even tried to supply oxygen temporarily but failed because of the downpour.

More than 45 people were killed and around 13 injured in three separate incidents in Raigad district alone, with around 40 still missing. Around 50 villagers are feared trapped in landslides in Satara and Ratnagiri districts, at least 30-35 in the two villages of Ambheghar and Mirgaon alone. In Satara district, three bodies have been retrieved so far, and in Ratnagiri, four.

Sections of the Konkan Railway track were also washed away. A Konkan Railway official said two trains were stuck at Margao. The line is expected to be operational by Saturday.