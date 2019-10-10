Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Rahul Gandhi to kickstart campaigning in Mumbai with Dharavi rally on October 13

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will kickstart election campaigning in Mumbai for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls, ahead of the vote on October 21.

Rahul Gandhi will be addressing the following public meetings on October 13, i.e. Sunday:

2:15-3:15 PM: Addressing a public meeting in Ausa in Latur, for candidate Basavaraj Madhavrao Patil.

5-6 PM: Addressing a public meeting in Chandivali in Mumbai, for candidate Naseem Khan.

6:30-7:30 PM: Addressing a rally in Dharavi in Mumbai, for candidate Varsha Gaikwad.

According to reports, after these set of rallies, Rahul Gandhi will resume electioneering in Maharashtra for the state assembly polls two days later, that is, on October 15.

This comes as the former Congress president is taking flack from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for going on "holiday" ahead of the assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra.

"Congress party had opposed the triple talaq bill, surgical strikes, airstrike, and removal of Article 370. When elections are being held in Haryana and Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi is on a holiday. I want to tell Rahul Gandhi you should come to Haryana and tell people whether you support the removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir or not," Shah had said on Wednesday.

Gandhi even received criticism from his own party as party leaders Salman Khurshid and Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed concern over the current situation and future of the Congress party.

Therefore, ahead of the polls, Rahul kickstarts campaigning for the Maharashtra polls in Mumbai on October 13 while he will campaign in the poll-bound state of Haryana on October 14.

The voting for the Maharashtra Assembly polls will take place on October 21 and the counting of votes will be done on October 24.