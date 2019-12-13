Madhya Pradesh: Unseasonal rainfall, hailstorm damage crops in Dewas

Heavy rainfall and hailstorm on Thursday in the Dewas region of Madhya Pradesh have caused huge damage to crops.

Unseasonal rainfall in villages between Kannod and Khategaon caused damage to crops especially wheat and pulse crops, Neelam Singh Chauhan, Agriculture Officer, Dewas, said.

"The extent of the damage caused to the crops is not yet known. We have instructed officials to go to the villages and assess the damage," ANI quoted him as saying.

He further stated that roofs of several houses in these villages have collapsed due to heavy rainfall, and hailstorms hit villages of Sundrel, Borani, Manjipura, and many others, which caused these areas to be covered in a thick layer of ice.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, thunderstorm and cold breeze accompanied by light rains hit Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Rain lashed several areas of Delhi-NCR including Hauz Khas, Lodhi Road, RK Puram, Paharganj, Rohini. Intense downpour, coupled with a thunderstorm, was also experienced in isolated regions over Noida, and places in Haryana and Punjab.

However, the resultant drop in temperature and the rains are expected to reduce the level of toxic particles in the air, bringing some respite for Delhi, where the Air Quality Index had recorded 407 at 4 PM on Thursday. A 407 AQI is considered 'severe'.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the chilly wind will continue in the National Capital Region because of heavy snowfall in the Himalayan region.

Rashel village of Lahaul-Spiti district and Shimla in Himanchal Pradesh have received heavy snowfall. Temperatures have dropped significantly in J&K as the region receives rainfall.