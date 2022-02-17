Madhya Pradesh: Six-lane tunnel under construction to be widest in state, canal to flow over it

In what is being considered an engineering marvel, a six-lane tunnel is nearing completion in Madhya Pradesh. The 2.8-km tunnel will connect Rewa and Sidhi in the state, passing through the picturesque Mohania Ghati. The Rs 1,000-crore project will help reduce the distance between the two cities by 7 km.

But that is not all. The tunnel, which will be the widest in the state, will have a canal flowing over it. Above the tunnel will be another road.

The tunnel will be interconnected at seven places. NHAI sources have said that a significant portion of the project has already been completed. This project was to be completed in March 2023 but might extend till July. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been regularly monitoring the project.

The tunnel will have two approach roads on two sides measuring 12.5 km and 500 metres respectively. It will be covered by lights, cameras, and exhausts.

Road connectivity has been one of the major focus areas of the present government. India’s longest tunnel at Zojila Pass is current under construction. Measuring 14.2 km, it will connect Baltal and Minamarg in J&K, and is expected to be completed by next year.

At present, the longest road tunnel in India is the Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Tunnel (Chenani Nashri Tunnel) in J&K, measuring 9.2 km. The second longest and highest tunnel is Rohtang Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh, measuring 8.8 km. it is located on the Leh-Manali highway.

Among railway tunnels, the longest is the Pir Punjal tunnel, again in J&K. It measures 11.2 km. However, it will soon be overtaken by the under-construction Imphal tunnel measuring 11.5 km. It will be part of the Jiribam-Tupul-Imphal railway line in Manipur.