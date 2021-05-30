Madhya Pradesh issues guidelines for UNLOCK: What's allowed, what's not from June 1

Amid declining coronavirus cases, the Madhya Pradesh government has issued new guidelines for unlocking the state in a phased manner and intensified its efforts to bring life back to normal.

Though the state government has approved a phase-wise unlocking beginning June 1, the weekend lockdown will continue to be in force across the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday.

The weekend curfew from 10 PM on Saturdays to 6 AM on Mondays will continue irrespective of unlocking of coronavirus-induced curbs, he said.

Preparations are underway to open the markets in the state from June 1. The Madhya Pradesh government has formulated a special strategy to ensure unlocking the state.

Out of 52 districts in the state, only four districts -- Indore, Bhopal, Sagar and Morena are the ones where the Covid positivity rate is more than five percent while in the remaining 48 districts it has remained below five percent.

There will be separate sets of unlocking guidelines for the places having the COVID-19 positivity rate above five percent and below 5 percent, Chouhan said.

A group of ministers was formed to make necessary recommendations for opening the markets and suggesting what kind of relaxations should be provided to the common man. These ministerial groups have submitted their recommendations which have been sent to all District Crisis Management groups.

According to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, after discussing these recommendations, the District Crisis Management groups would take a decision regarding the unlock process and inform the general public on May 31.

Chouhan said restrictions would be imposed again if the infection spreads further.

Madhya Pradesh UNLOCK guidelines

1. Chouhan said cultural, political, social, sports, fairs and entertainment activities will not be allowed.

2. He said school, colleges, educational institutions, cinema halls, shopping malls, theatre, auditoriums and picnic spots will continue to remain closed.

3. However, the markets will open and close at the prescribed times.

4. As per the guidelines, the number of people attending a marriage is capped at 10 from each side (total 20). It is mandatory to furnish the list of guests to the local administration in advance.

5. More than four persons will not be allowed to visit the temples at a time. Only 10 persons will be able to attend a funeral.

6. Government offices, except those involved in essential activities, will be allowed to run in the presence of 50 percent of employees and 100 percent of officers.

7. Gathering more than six people at any place will not be allowed.

8. Industrial activities, hospitals, nursing homes, petrol pumps, pharmacies, ration shops, agricultural activities etc will be allowed during the unlocking phase.

9. Taxis will be allowed to ply with two persons but they need to follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

On Saturday, the state government came up with separate guidelines for villages falling under the green zone (zero active cases), 'yellow' zone (four or less than four active cases) and 'red' zone (five or more than five cases). There would be stricter guidelines for the red zone.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the 'Kill Corona' campaign will continue in rural and urban areas. Patients suffering with fever, common cold, cough, etc will be identified and treatment will be provided to them by giving a free medical kit.

(With agency inputs)