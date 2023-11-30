Madhya Pradesh Elections Exit Poll 2023: Present mood of voters vs 2019 result

The political bigwigs in the elections are Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his predecessor and rival Kamal Nath.

Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Election Results 2023: Exit polls started coming in after Assembly elections in five states concluded on November 30 The predictions in Madhya Pradesh showed BJP is getting 118-130 seats, Congress 111-121 seats and others 0-2 seats. The electoral battle is mainly between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress in the state.

But what was the electoral mood of the MP in the general elections in 2019? The state has 29 Lok Sabha seats and BJP swept the state winning 28 and Congress won only one seat. Now in the 2023 Assembly Elections, exit polls show a close fight between Congress and BJP. The political bigwigs in the elections are Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his predecessor and rival Kamal Nath.

Projections of multiple exit poll agencies

Pollstrat - BJP: 106-116 seats – Congress: 111-121 seats – Others: 0-8 seats

Matrize - BJP: 118-130 seats – Congress: 97-107 seats – Others: 0-2 seats

Axis My India - BJP: 87-105 seats – Congress: 127-135 seats – Others: 08-15 seats

Of the 230 assembly seats, 47 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes and 35 for Scheduled Castes. A voter turnout of 76.22% was recorded in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, the highest in the state's history. In Madhya Pradesh, Congress had won the 2018 polls. However, the BJP came back to power in 2020.

