Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Check voting, counting, result dates, other details

In a bit to boost informed voting, the CEC said, all the information including “criminal antecedents” of the candidates, if any, is available on the KYC App of ECI and https://affidavit.eci.gov.in portal.

Five Indian states will vote to elect new legislatures in November, the independent election panel said on Monday, beginning the process for key regional polls ahead of national elections due next year.

The five states are Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 will be held on November 17, the Election Commission has said. Madhya Pradesh will elect legislators for 230 constituencies. The results will be declared on December 3. The entire process of polling will end on December 5.

CEC Rajiv Kumar said that the polls in these five states hold a unique significance as they serve as the final assembly elections before the National Elections in 2024.