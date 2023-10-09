Union minister Piyush Goyal on BJP's chief ministerial face in Madhya Pradesh as EC prepares to announce election dates

The BJP has so far announced candidates for 79 out of the total 230 assembly seats in the state. The candidates include Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel, and Faggan Singh Kulaste as well as senior leader from Indore Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Amid the debate over BJP's chief ministerial face for the upcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal has said the 'lotus' is his party's face in every election.

Political circles in Madhya Pradesh are abuzz with speculation about the plans of the ruling BJP's central leadership after it fielded a number of stalwarts including Union ministers as candidates for the MP assembly polls. Various statements made by BJP leaders also fuelled a debate over the party's chief ministerial face.

Asked about the BJP's chief ministerial face in Madhya Pradesh, Goyal, while talking to reporters in Neemuch on Sunday, said, "Lotus is our face in every election. Lotus is revered by all of us. We go among the people with lotus."

''We all are workers and have a commitment to make India a developed country,'' he said. "We are committed to bring joy and enthusiasm in the life of every Indian, to fulfill all their aspirations, to serve for a bright future, the welfare of the poor and good governance," the Union minister said, and expressed confidence that his party will emerge victorious in the upcoming polls.

READ | 'Virat Kohli told me to play like...' says KL Rahul after six-wicket victory over Australia

The BJP has so far announced candidates for 79 out of the total 230 assembly seats in the state. The candidates include Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel, and Faggan Singh Kulaste as well as senior leader from Indore Kailash Vijayvargiya, all political heavyweights being seen as contenders for the chief minister's post.

Last week, Vijayvargiya said he was contesting the election not to become just an MLA, and the party would give him some important responsibility.

READ | Explained: How did Hamas infiltrate Israel’s Iron Dome? Know whopping cost of operating the system

In the 2018 MP assembly polls, the Congress won a maximum of 114 seats in the 230-member House, while the BJP bagged 109 seats. The Congress formed a coalition government under Kamal Nath with the support of the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, and independent candidates.

The Nath government, however, collapsed after 15 months when a section of Congress MLAs, most of them loyal to Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, quit and joined the BJP.

The saffron party returned to power in March 2020 with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister once again.