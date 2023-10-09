Union minister Piyush Goyal on BJP's chief ministerial face in Madhya Pradesh as EC prepares to announce election dates

Headlines

Explained: Israeli-Palestine and a history of the conflict

Ganapath trailer: Tiger Shroff takes on new avatar from Guddu to 'the chosen one' Ganapath to save the world in actioner

Assembly Elections 2023: Model Code of Conduct comes into force in five poll-bound states

Swiggy One Lite membership launched at Rs 99: Free food, Instamart deliveries, check details

5 Best earphones you can buy at Amazon Great Indian Festival under Rs 1000!

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Explained: Israeli-Palestine and a history of the conflict

Ganapath trailer: Tiger Shroff takes on new avatar from Guddu to 'the chosen one' Ganapath to save the world in actioner

Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out after gas cylinder explosion in Pimpri Chinchwad

Superfoods for kidney health

10 effective teas for diabetes, weight loss

8 must-watch Korean revenge drama films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out after gas cylinder explosion in Pimpri Chinchwad

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan's Rashid Khan to donate world cup match fees to earthquake victims

Israel thanks India for support amid the ongoing war with the Palestinian militant Hamas

Dhak Dhak trailer: Ratna, Dia, Fatima, Sanjana bicker and back each other in extraordinary biking journey to Khardung La

Thank You For Coming box office collection day 3: Bhumi Pednekar film holds well, earns Rs 4.22 crore in opening weekend

This singer holds unwanted record of not winning a Filmfare Award for Best Male Singer after receiving six nominations

HomeIndia

India

Union minister Piyush Goyal on BJP's chief ministerial face in Madhya Pradesh as EC prepares to announce election dates

The BJP has so far announced candidates for 79 out of the total 230 assembly seats in the state. The candidates include Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel, and Faggan Singh Kulaste as well as senior leader from Indore Kailash Vijayvargiya.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 10:47 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amid the debate over BJP's chief ministerial face for the upcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal has said the 'lotus' is his party's face in every election. 

Political circles in Madhya Pradesh are abuzz with speculation about the plans of the ruling BJP's central leadership after it fielded a number of stalwarts including Union ministers as candidates for the MP assembly polls. Various statements made by BJP leaders also fuelled a debate over the party's chief ministerial face. 

Asked about the BJP's chief ministerial face in Madhya Pradesh, Goyal, while talking to reporters in Neemuch on Sunday, said, "Lotus is our face in every election. Lotus is revered by all of us. We go among the people with lotus." 

''We all are workers and have a commitment to make India a developed country,'' he said. "We are committed to bring joy and enthusiasm in the life of every Indian, to fulfill all their aspirations, to serve for a bright future, the welfare of the poor and good governance," the Union minister said, and expressed confidence that his party will emerge victorious in the upcoming polls. 

READ | 'Virat Kohli told me to play like...' says KL Rahul after six-wicket victory over Australia

The BJP has so far announced candidates for 79 out of the total 230 assembly seats in the state. The candidates include Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel, and Faggan Singh Kulaste as well as senior leader from Indore Kailash Vijayvargiya, all political heavyweights being seen as contenders for the chief minister's post.

Last week, Vijayvargiya said he was contesting the election not to become just an MLA, and the party would give him some important responsibility.

READ | Explained: How did Hamas infiltrate Israel’s Iron Dome? Know whopping cost of operating the system

In the 2018 MP assembly polls, the Congress won a maximum of 114 seats in the 230-member House, while the BJP bagged 109 seats. The Congress formed a coalition government under Kamal Nath with the support of the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, and independent candidates.

The Nath government, however, collapsed after 15 months when a section of Congress MLAs, most of them loyal to Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, quit and joined the BJP.

The saffron party returned to power in March 2020 with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister once again.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Check voting, counting, result dates, all details here

IND vs AUS Cricket World Cup 2023: When, where to watch, livestream for free; check all details here

Canada secures historic T20 World Cup 2024 berth with convincing win over Bermuda

Viral video: Man's epic dance to Haryanvi song on crowded train steals hearts, watch

Dhak Dhak trailer: Ratna, Dia, Fatima, Sanjana bicker and back each other in extraordinary biking journey to Khardung La

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE