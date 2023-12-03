Headlines

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Kondagaon Results 2023 LIVE: BJP takes lead

Maheswaram Assembly Election 2023 Live Updates: Telangana Education Minister Sabitha I Reddy leads by 396 votes

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023: BJP set for landslide win, CM Shivraj Chouhan, Narottam Mishra take lead

Telangana Assembly Election 2023 Live Updates: BRS pulls away in Sircilla, Cabinet Minister KTR leads by 1561 votes

'Laddu Khilaya Hai...': Wasim Akram criticizes foreign coaches for misleading Pakistan cricket team

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Kondagaon Results 2023 LIVE: BJP takes lead

Maheswaram Assembly Election 2023 Live Updates: Telangana Education Minister Sabitha I Reddy leads by 396 votes

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023: BJP set for landslide win, CM Shivraj Chouhan, Narottam Mishra take lead

Chicken vs Paneer: Which is better for you?

9 time BTS' Jungkook inspired us with strong powerful messages

Assembly Elections 2023: Top 8 politicians to watch out for

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Before Aishwarya Sharma, these Bigg Boss contestants were called ‘vamps’ in Salman Khan’s reality show

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Telangana elections results 2023: DK Shivakumar confident of Congress' comfortable win!

Assembly Election 2023: Counting of votes begins in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Animal: Swanand Kirkire criticises Ranbir Kapoor film, says 'glorious history of Indian cinema is being embarrassed'

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 2: Vicky Kaushal film sees 50% growth, earns Rs 9.25 crore

House of the Dragon season 2 teaser: Dragons face off in epic battle as Alicent and Rhaenyra go to war for Iron Throne

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023: BJP set for landslide win, CM Shivraj Chouhan, Narottam Mishra take lead

s per early trends, the BJP is set for a landslide win in Madhya Pradesh. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading from Budhni, and the state Home Minister is also leading in Datia against Rajendra Bharti.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Dec 03, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

The Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly's five-year tenure is all set to end on January 6, 2024. The Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 were held on November 17 in a single-phased election. 

After the 2018 Assembly Election in Madhya Pradesh, the Indian National Congress (INC) formed the state government and Kamal Nath became the Chief Minister. However, in March 2020, 22 MLAs of the INC, including Jyotiraditya Scinidia, resigned from the assembly and deflected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Kamal Nath resigned as Madhya Pradesh's chief minister and BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan became the new CM of MP. 

As per early trends, the BJP is set for a landslide win in Madhya Pradesh. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading from Budhni, and the state Home Minister is also leading in Datia against Rajendra Bharti.

There are a total of 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. In 2018, Congress won the assembly elections with 114 seats, and the BJP came second with 109 seats. BJP's current strength in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly is 127. In the 2023 Assembly Election, 2,533 candidates competed for 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh.

As per a report in PTI, the number of electorates in Madhya Pradesh is 5,60,50,925, of which 2,88,25,607 are males, 2,72,33,945 are females, and 1,373 are of the third gender. The voter turnout in the Madhya Pradesh 2023 elections was 77.15 percent. 

This year, ECI also permitted people above 80 years of age and physically challenged to cast their votes from their homes using ballot papers.

