Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023: BJP set for landslide win, CM Shivraj Chouhan, Narottam Mishra take lead

s per early trends, the BJP is set for a landslide win in Madhya Pradesh. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading from Budhni, and the state Home Minister is also leading in Datia against Rajendra Bharti.

The Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly's five-year tenure is all set to end on January 6, 2024. The Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 were held on November 17 in a single-phased election.

After the 2018 Assembly Election in Madhya Pradesh, the Indian National Congress (INC) formed the state government and Kamal Nath became the Chief Minister. However, in March 2020, 22 MLAs of the INC, including Jyotiraditya Scinidia, resigned from the assembly and deflected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Kamal Nath resigned as Madhya Pradesh's chief minister and BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan became the new CM of MP.

There are a total of 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. In 2018, Congress won the assembly elections with 114 seats, and the BJP came second with 109 seats. BJP's current strength in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly is 127. In the 2023 Assembly Election, 2,533 candidates competed for 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh.

As per a report in PTI, the number of electorates in Madhya Pradesh is 5,60,50,925, of which 2,88,25,607 are males, 2,72,33,945 are females, and 1,373 are of the third gender. The voter turnout in the Madhya Pradesh 2023 elections was 77.15 percent.

This year, ECI also permitted people above 80 years of age and physically challenged to cast their votes from their homes using ballot papers.