Lunar Eclipse 2024 on Holi: What time will Chandra Grahan start in India today? Check timings, how to watch

Lunar Eclipse 2024 on Holi: The first lunar eclipse of 2024 will take place on March 25 as people across India mark Holi.

The first lunar eclipse of the year 2024 will occur on the day of Holi March 25, 2024. Today, the penumbral eclipse will begin at 10:23 a.m. and be visible to everyone in North and South America. According to Space.com, the eclipse will continue for 4 hours and 39 minutes — ending at 3:02 pm. However, People in India will not be able to view the phenomenon.

When the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon but the three celestial bodies do not make a perfectly lined straight line, this is known as a penumbral lunar eclipse. Rather, the Moon moves through the penumbra or outer region of the Earth's shadow.

“As the full moon rises during the late evening of March 24 into the early morning hours of March 25, it will travel through the Earth’s penumbra, or the faint outer part of its shadow. This is called a penumbral eclipse," explains an excerpt from a NASA blog.

Following this event, NASA reports that the subsequent lunar eclipse will be partial, occurring on September 18, 2024. It will be observable across America, Europe, and Africa.

The first Lunar Eclipse of 2024 will not be visible from India. As per timeanddate.com, this eclipse will be viewable in regions spanning across America, Europe, Australia, Africa, North and East Asia, the Pacific, the Atlantic, the Arctic, and Antarctica. Notable locations where it'll be visible include parts of Ireland, Belgium, Spain, England, South Norway, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Germany, Japan, Switzerland, Netherlands, and France.