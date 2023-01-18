Search icon
Lucknow: Viral video shows couple hugging on moving scooter in Hazratganj's street; police investigation on

. The police have taken note of the video and opened an investigation after it surfaced on social media and became popular.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

Photo: Twitter

A video from Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow went viral on social media on Tuesday, showing a couple romancing on a moving scooty in the busy Hazratganj area of Lucknow, according to reports. Two people are being investigated by the Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly engaging in an "indecent act" with a two-wheeler in Lucknow's Hazratganj under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

A woman is seen on camera hugging the rider of the two-wheeler on the busy street. The couple was being filmed from behind by another vehicle, and the video quickly went viral and garnered millions of views on social media. The police have taken note of the video and opened an investigation after it surfaced on social media and became popular.

The video of the entire event has been circulating on social media, but the police have claimed that there were two girls on the two-wheeler and they are investigating the incident.

"The couple seen in the video is not a boy and a girl as it appears, but these are two girls. The entire incident is being investigated and another probe under the relevant sections of the MV Act will take place," according to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Central Rajesh Srivastav.

The video is from Lucknow, and it was shot in the Hazratganj neighbourhood, according to Lucknow Central Zone DCP Aparna Rajat Kaushik. To find the couple, two police teams have been sent out, Times Now reported.

The police are also reviewing the CCTV recordings from nearby cameras in an effort to find the couple. They would face punishment for violating the Motor Vehicles Act and for distributing obscenity, according to the statement. More information about this is being investigated.

