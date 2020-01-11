Lucknow, Noida to become first cities in UP to have police commissioner system, cabinet nod on Jan 14

DGP OP Singh said on Friday that the state government was considering the introduction of the police commissioner system in two cities.

Lucknow and Noida will become first cities in Uttar Pradesh to get police commissioners on January 14 as the Uttar Pradesh government is set to introduce the new system in the state.

The proposal is likely to get the nod of the cabinet headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on January 14.

Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh said on Friday that the state government was considering the introduction of the police commissioner system in two cities.

The two cities currently do not have police chiefs as Lucknow and Gautam Buddh Nagar senior superintendents of police were transferred on Thursday without naming their replacements.

Big cities in the state currently have SSP as the top police authority, but the magisterial powers are with IAS officers. An SSP is two ranks junior to the IG.

The commissioner system gives more powers to IPS officers posted as commissioners. Commissioners, who are of the Inspector General of Police (IG) rank, also have magisterial powers, unlike the current system.

The system is currently in place in around 71 cities across 15 states.

Announcing the move on Friday, the state police chief said, "The government is discussing the commissioner system for Lucknow and Noida."

According to the proposal which will be presented before the state cabinet on Tuesday, the CP will have two additional CPs under him. While the post of commissioner of police is equivalent to the rank of inspector general (IG), an additional commissioner of police is of the deputy inspector general (DIG) rank.

Below ACPs will be DCPs or deputy commissioners of police (SP rank), assistant commissioners or ACPs (CO rank), police inspectors, sub-inspectors and constables in the hierarchical order.

Sources said several officers of IG rank are lobbying to get postings in Lucknow and Noida.