Lucknow woman lived with mother's rotting body for 10 days, foul smell alerted neighbours

Lucknow: A 26-year-old woman in Lucknow's Indira Nagar locality lived with her mother's rotting body for about 10 days. According to the police, her mother died earlier this month but she didn't inform any of her relatives or friends about the tragedy. After neighbours reported foul smell emanating from the house, the police broke open the doors and retrieved the putrefied corpse.

Sunita Dixit, a retired HAL engineer, had died about 10 days ago, the police said. Her daughter Ankita Dixit, 26, was found to be living in a room adjacent to Sunita's. Despite the atrocious smell, Ankita didn't inform her relatives or neighbours about her mother's death or to seek help.

Sunita Dixit used to live with her daughter in the house. She had divorced her husband Rajnish Dixit in 1999.

Prachi Singh, Additional DCP, Lucknow, said on breaking open the door they heard a woman's voice coming from a room. They asked her to open the doors but she refused, after which a carpenter was called to help gain entry into the room. The policemen were stunned to find a woman in a disheveled condition. The woman, later identified as Ankita, couldn't talk much. The adjacent door's room was broken open to find the corpse.

The police said Ankita appeared to mentally ill.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. The cause of Sunita's death is not known yet.

With inputs from IANS