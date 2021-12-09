Lockdown-like restrictions in Karnataka soon? CM Basavaraj Bommai to make BIG announcement as cases rise

Amid rising concerns over new COVID-19 variant Omicron, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday dropped hints that the state government may announce new COVID-19 guidelines to curb the spread of Omicron in Karnataka.

It is to be noted that CM Bommai held meeting with experts and health officials on Wednesday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state. The chief minister added that details related to COVID-19 cases in the state in November will be presented before the cabinet. “Whatever is happening with regard to the Omicron variant and the developments taking place in COVID-19 clusters will be placed before the cabinet and accordingly a decision will be taken on issuing a fresh set of guidelines," CM Bommai told reporters.

Meanwhille, 399 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Karnataka on Wednesday. Bengaluru Urban recorded 244 cases, Mysuru 38, Kodagu 30, Dakshina Kannada 15, Chikkamagaluru 14, followed by others. It is to be noted that total active COVID-19 cases in the state is at 7,255.

Asked whether the state goverment was thinking of imposing new set of COVID-19 guidelines, the chief minister said that the government would consider the current situation before taking any such step. “If we have to bring any new guidelines it should be for the entire state. The Centre has also issued guidelines. Controlling Covid cases in December and January and the need for fresh guidelines will be discussed elaborately in the cabinet meeting," he explained.

CM Bommai appealed to the people to not panic. “There is no need to panic, especially parents. Children have to be cautious and the schools and colleges have to strictly abide by the COVID-19 norms," Bommai said.